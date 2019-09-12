Students injured in JUTC bus crash at Half-Way Tree Transport Centre

Several parents were this morning called to pick up their children at the Half-Way Tree Transportation Centre following a collision involving two Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses earlier this morning.

Eyewitnesses said, about 7:00 a.m. the rear of a packed number 72 bus slammed into the side of a number 74 bus parked on the lower deck of the centre.

Both buses operate on Half-Way Tree to Papine route.

The number 72 bus was reportedly loaded with Mona High School students.

At least one student was reportedly taken to hospital for pain to the side, while several others received treatment for minor cuts and bruises.

Their parents were asked to take them to the doctor before reporting to the JUTC Lyndhurst Road office in St Andrew.

