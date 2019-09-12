Traffic restriction extended along Junction Road in St Mary

The movement of motorists through a section of the Broadgate to Agualta Vale road improvement project in Junction, St Mary will be restricted for an additional three weeks, starting tomorrow, Friday, September 13.

The restriction applies to the segment of the roadwork project between the community of Broadgate and the Westmoreland Bridge.

Communication and Customer Services Manager at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, explains that vehicular movement along this section of the Junction Road will continue to be restricted for the six-hour period from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

Shaw says the cutting of the embankment along the area has now progressed to a critical phase where activities are concentrated at great heights above the road level and in an area lined with boulders.

He explains that this makes the roadway susceptible to the movement of material downslope as well as rock falls.

As such, he says it has become more important that the area is kept sterile during the activities.

The restriction of vehicular access will therefore be strictly applied.

The NWA is suggesting that motorists use alternative routes, where possible.

These include the roadway through Grande Hole and Richmond, or the North Coast Highway.

Having completed 50 per cent of the total works during the previous period of restriction, the NWA says it is aiming, over the next three weeks, to significantly advance activities in a bid to achieve substantial completion by the end of October this year.

