Westmoreland man who shot five persons, including 6-year-old charged

A Westmoreland man who shot five persons, one fatally, has been charged.

The Savanna-la-Mar Police report that 20-year-old Daine Dellop otherwise called ‘Cuz’, of Three Miles River, was arrested on Saturday and later questioned in the presence of his attorney on Monday, following which he was charged with murder.

He is also charged with four counts of wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

They say arrangements are now being made for him to appear in court.

The police reported that about 5:05 p.m. on Monday, April 1 a gunman allegedly opened gunfire at a crowd along Great Georges Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

When the shooting subsided five persons, including a six-year-old boy, were seen from gunshot wounds.

The police were summoned and the injured persons taken to hospital where 56-year-old Anthony Tomlinson, otherwise called ‘Fowler’, a taxi operator of Burnt Savanna district, Westmoreland, was pronounced dead.

The child and one of the men were admitted in stable condition and the other two injured persons treated and released.

According to the police, a nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing one 9 millimetre cartridge was found at the scene and seized.

