$26 million repair for Riley to Harvey River road in Hanover

Approximately $26 million has been allocated to the repair of the Riley to Harvey River roadway in Western Hanover.

The project is being implemented by the National Works Agency (NWA), under the agency’s Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme.

The Riley to Harvey River roadway falls along the stretch of roadway leading from Askenish to Bushmouth.

The NWA says the road has been in a state of disrepair for some time, having been undermined by successive flood events.

Community Relations Officer of the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the project involves drainage improvement and the resurfacing of sections the roadway.

Ricketts explains that the project will target the worst affected sections of the 10 kilometre stretch of roadway.

In the meantime, the NWA is also actively engaged in a robust patching programme along several critical roadways in the parish.

The agency says the programme, which is valued at approximately $15 million, is aimed at improving the driving condition along several critical roadways, which have been affected by flood rains.

It says the programme targets the worst affected sections of the locations which have been identified.

These include sections of the Great River to Kew Bridge; Welcome to Copse; Dias to Davis Cove and the Rock Bridge to Parish Border roadways.

