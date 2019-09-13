48 Jamaicans seeking relatives in The Bahamas contact Foreign Ministry

Livern Barrett, Senior Parliamentary Reporter

A total of 48 Jamaicans have reached out to the Foreign Ministry for assistance in making contact with relatives in The Bahamas.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kamina Johnson Smith, who made the disclosure today, said already some of those individuals have been located.

“Efforts to locate others are ongoing. Our Honorary Consul in Nassau Terrel Butler has been working night and day closely monitoring and helping to identify those whose families/friends who have contacted us”, Johnson Smith announced in the Senate while updating the nation on the relief efforts being undertaken and coordinated by the government.

She says Butler is also helping to coordinate relief efforts with Jamaicans on the ground and to identify those impacted by the Category 5 storm Hurricane Dorian.

Johnson Smith says already the consul general is also collating the names of Jamaicans believed to have been residents of Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, the areas worst affected by the storm.

Both islands have high Jamaican populations.

“As at this week, she provided a list of 32 nationals known to have been evacuated from the affected areas,” the foreign minister said.

She said the ministry is working with the consul general to determine what consular assistance may be required “including persons in need of urgent travel documents, communication with their families and urgent needs on the ground”.

