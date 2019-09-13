Fritz Pinnock extends leave until corruption probe complete

President of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), Dr Fritz Pinnock, has had his voluntary leave of absence extended until the investigations into the affairs of the Kingston-based institution have been completed.

Pinnock, who was scheduled to return to work on Monday, first went on six weeks leave effective July 5.

His leave was then extended until September 16.

Professor Ibrahim Ajagunna will continue to act as President and Professor Noel Brown as Deputy President.

Pinnock took leave amid ongoing corruption investigations involving former Minister of Education, Ruel Reid, the Education Ministry and the University.

READ: Fritz Pinnock takes leave Of absence

In March, Reid was asked to resign by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to facilitate the investigations.

READ: Why Ruel Reid was asked to resign

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.