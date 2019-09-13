Gov’t says Jamaicans not abandoned with closure of embassy in Kuwait

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade says it has taken note of concerns raised by Jamaicans living and working in the Middle East who have been adversely affected by the closure of the embassy in Kuwait.

“The decision was taken to close the facility only after careful consideration and deliberation. Regretfully, despite the support of the Kuwaiti government, keeping the embassy open is no longer feasible,” said Minister Kamina Johnson Smith in a letter sent to The Gleaner yesterday.

Johnson Smith said that it would appear that the news on the closure and attendant changes did not reach enough Jamaicans in the region and sought to assure them that they have not been left on their own.

She was responding to concerns raised in a letter published in The Gleaner on Tuesday.

Johnson Smith said that her ministry took into account the important role that the embassy played in providing consular services to Jamaican nationals living in the region since 2010, including passport and authentication services. As a consequence of the move, it reverted to the arrangements that were in place prior to the opening of the embassy with assistance to be primarily provided by the Jamaican High Commission in London.

There are an estimated 800 Jamaicans – mainly pilots, flight attendants, teachers, and military personnel from America of Jamaican descent – across the Gulf region.

Johnson Smith mentioned that information on the closure of the embassy in Kuwait could be found on the ministry’s website and that social media had been used to get the information to the public.

At the same time, the ministry says that as it seeks to better serve Jamaicans in the region and as part of its general diaspora outreach, it has also taken the opportunity to encourage diaspora members in the region to join the Jamaica Middle East Diaspora Association in addition to forming their own local community associations.

“This will not only help to deepen engagement, but, of course, facilitate wider and more efficient dissemination of information,” Johnson Smith said.

She added that the ministry stands ready to address all concerns and invites Jamaican nationals to make contact with the Consular Affairs Department at consularassistant@mfaft.gov.jm.

