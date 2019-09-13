A ‘Guardian’ gift for Lupus Foundation JA

Constance Hoo (right), vice-president sales and health operations, Employee Benefits Division, Guardian Life Limited, hands over a cheque to Lupus Foundation of Jamaica President Dr Desiree Tulloch-Reid as part of the Guardian Group Foundation’s commitment to health and wellness. The Lupus Foundation is a voluntary patient organisation that supports persons with lupus and aspires to foster a greater awareness of the disease. The foundation also encourages research in areas of diagnosis and treatment of lupus.