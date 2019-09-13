Lee’s Fifth Avenue donates clothing to children’s home

Wards of the state at the Jamaica National Children’s Home have received much-needed assistance from Lee’s Fifth Avenue following a fire that damaged sections of the building last month.

The contribution, which included school items, khaki uniforms, shoes, underwear, tops and other new articles of clothing, personally issued to the boys and girls at the home.

“Our hearts go out to the National Children’s Home. After the fire that occurred, and back-to-school in full swing, the next natural step for us was to see how we could assist. We are proud to support the good work being done by the home and hope these contributions will make a difference to those who’ve been affected,” said Sonia Trehan, general manager, Lee’s Fifth Avenue.

The Jamaica National Children’s Home was started in 1972 by the National Children’s Home, UK to provide a loving, caring, and stable home for orphans and abandoned children, as well as children with severe mental or physical disabilities whose parents are unable to provide proper care.

“Thank you for the support. You have no idea how much this means to us,” Kyla Jackson, deputy director of childcare at the facility said.