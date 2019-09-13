Miguel Turner, had a passion for food since childhood

Being the elder of two boys, Miguel Turner assumed the responsibility of preparing food in the household at an early age while his mother worked to provide for the family. With no formal training in food preparation, he developed a passion for the kitchen, which later become the focal point of his professional career.

“I have been cooking from I was small. I always enjoyed trying out new things and then add my twist to it, and seeing the positive reaction from persons who tasted what I prepared only made me more confident in what I was doing,” said Turner.

He continued, “My use of local herbs and spices from I was young has continued to this day, and I think that’s what helps to ­differentiate my style from others.”

After finishing high school, Turner turned to baking.

“I am really a baker by profession, and I worked in a bakery after I finished high school. I did that until I entered the pan chicken business five years ago,” explained Turner.

Turner is from Oakland Road in Kingston. He finished in second place for Kingston and St Andrew at last month’s PAN 2019 Regional 1 at Folly Oval, Portland. Hosted by CB Foods, the annual ­competition has become an opportunity to celebrate the talent of Jamaica’s pan vendors while searching for the next top pan man or woman.

“I entered the competition to get some exposure. From last year, I have been ­thinking about it, and I decided that this year, I would give it a shot,” Turner explained.

INSPIRING EXPERIENCE

He added, “It was a wonderful ­experience, and the highlight, for me, was when the patrons came and bought the chicken that I prepared and came back to buy more. It was a good feeling because it showed that they enjoyed it, and seeing that look on their faces just inspired me.”

Turner shared what he learnt differently from participating in PAN 2019.

“I learnt that there are many different ways that one can prepare pan chicken. It also encouraged me to do my best and just focus on what I am doing to deliver a product that people will want to buy,” he said.

Turner previously sold pan chicken on sections of Spanish Town Road. However, crime and violence, as well as the state of emergency that was imposed in the area, caused his business to suffer drastically.

“Business was very bad because nobody was coming out to buy, so I decided to relocate and do something else. I am now working in a restaurant on Red Hills Road preparing jerk chicken and other food, so I am basically doing what I love,” he shared.

His grandmother, his mother, and a sick brother are beneficiaries of Turner’s weekly earnings.

“My brother is sick, so my mother takes care of him, and I have to help them out. My grandmother also depends on me, so I help her out as best as I can. I wish I could do a lot more, though,” he said.

With the grand final of PAN 2019 set for October 27 at Grizzly’s Plantation in St Ann, Turner is hoping to be among the top three winners.

“If I am successful at the finals, I plan to use that money to send myself to school and do a course in food preparation and become certified. I also developed my very own line of hot-pepper sauce, and I would also use the money to get it ­established and marketed locally,” he said.