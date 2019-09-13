Police inspector, constables arrested for corruption

The police’s Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau is reporting that it arrested three members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force between Monday and Thursday over alleged breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.

In the first incident, two constables assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch were arrested on Sunday, September 08.

It is alleged that the constables solicited $6000 from a motorist who committed a road traffic violation.

The money was paid over and the complainant subsequently made a report to the inspectorate.

A case file was prepared and later sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a ruling.

They were subsequently arrested.

In the second incident, a complainant visited the inspectorate and reported that an Inspector of Police allegedly disseminated information of a private nature concerning him.

It is further alleged that the inspector approached him and solicited $300,000 to have the situation rectified.

A report was made to the inspectorate and a sting operation set up, during which $60,000 were handed over to the policeman.

He was subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, inspectorate is appealing to members of the public to report cops who breach the law.

