Police probing murder in Seaforth, St Thomas

The police in St Thomas are probing the shooting death of a man in Seaforth on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Richard Whyte, otherwise called Mario, of a Main Road, Lower York address in Seaforth.

It is reported that Whyte was riding his bicycle along the main road and on reaching the gate at his yard, he was approached by a gunman.

He reportedly jumped from his bicycle and ran through the gate towards his premises.

The gunman reportedly opened fire, killing him on spot.

The police say the incident brings the total number of murders in the parish since the start of the year to 17.

This is four fewer than the 21 homicides recorded for the corresponding period last year.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.