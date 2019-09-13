Tackling suicide

Losing a loved one to suicide is probably one of the hardest things to experience as often, there are more questions than answers left behind.

“How did I miss that he was going through so much?”, “Why did he have to resort to this?”, “Was I always so busy that I did not notice?”, and finally, “I thought he was fine.”

Suicidal thoughts and behaviours are often hidden. This is not a surprise in Jamaica as seeking help for mental illnesses is still taboo, even though there has been much conversation on the topic over the last few years.

The Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2018 has revealed that there were 60 reported deaths by suicide in 2018, thirteen more than in 2017. According to the report, men committed suicide more frequently than women, and a nine-year-old boy was the youngest victim.

Justine East-Campbell, associate clinical psychologist, told The Gleaner that there are some signs that one can look for to identify individuals with suicidal thoughts.

WARNING SIGNS

“Signs of suicidal ideation or behaviour (thinking about and/or planning suicide or having the desire to take one’s own life) can be difficult to spot sometimes, especially if the person is trying to hide them from close friends and family, but there is often a sign in what someone says or does,” East-Campbell explained.

She further said that other factors often put persons at a greater risk of committing suicide.

These are some signs to look out for:

1. Symptoms of depression, such as excessive sadness or moodiness, crying, sleep disturbances, hopelessness about the future, and social withdrawal. Persons already diagnosed with depressive and other disorders, e.g., bipolar disorder, major depression, substance-use disorders, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorders, major depression, and borderline personality disorder are at greater risk than others.

2. Engaging in risky and self-harmful behaviours, e.g., unsafe sex, increased use of drugs/alcohol, cutting, and signs of less value of life.

3. A recent major life stressor or trauma, e.g., loss of a loved one or job, a divorce, or the end of a relationship, coupled with diagnosis with a major or chronic illness.

4. An attempt to kill oneself, e.g., trying to hang themself, cutting their wrists, overdosing on pills.

5. Changes in personality and/or appearance, e.g., caring less about how one looks, speaking more slowly, changes in attitude.

6. Suddenly seeming peaceful and at ease after a period of depression.

7. Making plans such as giving away belongings, cleaning ones room, making a will, visiting loved ones.

8. Having a family history of suicide.

East-Campbell advised that in the case that someone attempts suicide, that therapy should be the next step to help address the challenges that led to the decision in order to find the best solution. In addition to this, understanding, rather than anger, should be the response from family members.

“If someone has just attempted suicide, they shouldn’t be left alone. An emergency number should be called, or, if safe to do so, they should be taken to the hospital and a family member or friend should be contacted, especially if the person is a child or adolescent,” she said.“ Family members should try to be understanding and listen, rather than express anger, and may need therapy to help cope and to find out how to best help the person.”

There are a number of places in Jamaica individuals with mental-health issues can for help. Visiting a medical doctor and having them provide a referral for a counsellor or psychologist is one way to get help. One can also visit the public clinics and health centres where free psychological and psychiatric help is offered.

There are also private psychology practices available if added discretion is needed.

For students, most schools and universities are equipped with guidance counsellors and psychologists ready to help relieve the issues they might be faced with.

vanessa.james@gleanerjm.com