Two men arrested in St Ann following gun seizure

Detectives attached to the Area 2 Fugitive Apprehension Team seized twenty 9mm cartridges in York Castle, Claremont, St Ann on Thursday.

The police report that between 3:30 a.m., and 6:30 a.m., a team was on operation in the area when a premises was searched and ammunition was found

Two men were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Their identities have been withheld pending further investigations.

