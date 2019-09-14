Rethink review of laws with paltry fines -- Scott Motley

One opposition senator has suggested that the government rethink its ongoing review of laws with so-called paltry fines.

Jamaica has over 800 laws on the books and is in the process of reviewing just over 300 legislation which have offences that carry low fines.

The review is being spearheaded by the Justice Ministry.

Yesterday, the Senate, like the House of Representatives, voted to approve significantly higher fines for offences contained in nearly 40 pieces of legislation that fall under the Ministry of Justice.

Speaking during the debate on the bill passed by the Senate, Opposition Senator Donna Scott Motley argued that even after the review, “some nonsensical provisions” have been retained.

Further, she said the revised laws provide “enormous” penalties for minor offences.

As an example, she pointed to the changes made to section 48 of the Larceny Act, which provides a fine of $3 million for any person who, among other things, steal or wilfully kill any dog or bird, beast or animal with intent to steal the carcass.

Before the amendment, that offence carried a fine of $40,000 or three times the value of the things stolen or killed, whichever is greater, or a prison term not exceeding three years.

“Stealing a dog, Mr President, $3 million. Seriously. Stealing a bird, $3 million. You have to look and weight then offence and the proportion of the fine and to me it is totally out of balance”, Scott Motley questioned.

“It doesn’t even say that you are permanently deprived of the animal. I have to entreat those who are looking at this that there has to be balance and there has to be proportionality”, she argued.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.