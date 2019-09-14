Save the Earth, eat less meat

Drastic changes are occurring in our diet as more persons are opting for a vegan lifestyle, i.e., plant-based diet (without meat), vegetarian (no meat consumption, but dairy products and eggs), pescatarian (no meat but fish).

Dietary contrasts are being informed by views on how meat production affects the ecology and contributes to climate change. Moreover, increase in non-meat dietary lifestyle is linked to a decrease in the risk of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes and obesity.

As people consume more meat, the industry will continue to contribute to greenhouse gas build-up, the ecological effects of which will be more devastating in developing countries with poor infrastructure and human settlement conditions. Water for human consumption will become scarcer and arable lands will decline. Vegans and vegetarians are not a part of this fault. The appetite for meat is one of the main reasons the Earth will not support human life.

Without a doubt, Jamaica is a small island. The country’s food import bill shows our continued dependence on meat-based food and other food whose production causes significant damage and consequences to the ecology. It also shows an increase in wealth and lifestyle, indicating that whatever we are producing and importing has nothing to do with meat production’s demolishing ecological effects.

Small contribution

Jamaica’s small continuous contribution to global meat production and consumption adds up. Meat production results in pollution through fossil fuel usage. In any scenario, air pollution will cause the destruction of greenhouse gases.

Literally and figuratively, the Earth is ‘popping’ down. Its inhabitants in certain regions are being severely affected by the demand for meat. According to Business Insider (2016), “Meat eaters may squeeze water supply dry by 2050”, which is not far from reality. Unheard of, Western Sahara, Libya and Yemen are only a few of the places on the globe that lack water, something that is vital for the body, mind and soul. The lack of water supply has already hit Jamaica in the sense that a limited amount of communities has access to water, and that alone has caused tremendous amounts of discomfort. Adding to the fact that we already have a water scarcity issue, imagine not having water because of the want for certain foods and not by the fault of the National Water Commission.

Water is essential, meat tastes good, and our love for chicken in its various forms is part of our culture. The price of chicken is affordable and chicken can be prepared in diverse ways, and so we demand more chicken while the Earth dies. We continue to enjoy our favourite meat while the Earth dies. We continue to get fat off meat while ‘di Earth a drop ping, while we a drop boof’. All Jamaican citizens are challenged to decrease your meat intake for the bigger picture. After all, ‘Every mickle mek a muckle’.

Dannyelle Bailey is a fourth-form student at St Hugh’s High School. Send feedback to editor@gleanerjm.com.