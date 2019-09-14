St Catherine Municipal Corporation gives US$5,000 to The Bahamas

The St Catherine Municipal Corporation at its monthly meeting on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution to provide cash assistance of US$5,000 to aid The Bahamas in its recovery effort after being ravaged by Hurricane Dorian earlier this month.

Councillor Kenisha Gordon, first vice-president for the Caribbean Association of Local Government Authority (CALGA), who moved the resolution, said The Bahamas had requested assistance through its local government Councillor Ron Smith, who is also a member of CALGA.

According to Gordon, the people in the areas that were severely affected by the category five hurricane are in dire need, and as a sister Caribbean island, it is fitting that the St Catherine Municipal Corporation has responded to the call for assistance.

“Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands have witnessed profound damage and a number of persons have lost their lives, homelessness is rampant, so its local government representative has appealed to us through CALGA for urgent assistance,” Gordon disclosed.

The resolution, which was moved by Chairman Norman Scott, was passed without any objection.

