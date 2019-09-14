Two men arrested for illegal guns, ammo

Two men are now in custody after they were allegedly held with illegal firearms and ammunition in separate incidents yesterday.

One of the men has been identified as Jamie Stephenson, 26, a construction worker who is from Mansfield Heights, in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

He is facing charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The identity of the other man has not been released.

The police report that Stephenson aroused the suspicion of a team that was on patrol in the resort town of Ocho Rios.

He was accosted and searched a High Point Luger 9mm pistol with three rounds of ammunition allegedly taken from him.

The other man was searched after he reportedly attempted to elude a police team that was on patrol in Greenwich district, Westmoreland.

The police say he was searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol, with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition, found in his possession.

