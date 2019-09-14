UPDATE: Attorney shot dead in Ocho Rios

An attorney-at-law was shot and killed, and her mother seriously injured after gunmen sprayed their car with bullets in Ocho Rios, St Ann, last evening.

The slain attorney has been identified as Sasha-Kay Fairclough, who resided in Brook Green, in the parish.

The police say her mother was shot in the abdomen and remains hospitalised in serious, but stable condition.

According to the police Corporate Communication Unit (CCU), Fairclough was driving in the resort town shortly before 6 o’clock when a car with armed men pulled up alongside her vehicle.

It’s reported that the men opened fire on Fairclough and her mother, who was a passenger in the car.

The police say the attorney was shot in the upper body and leg and died while undergoing treatment at hospital.

