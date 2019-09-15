Man and teenage girl arrested after illegal gun seized in Deeside, Trelawny

A man and a teenage girl have been taken into custody following the seizure of a firearm and one round of ammunition in Deeside, Trelawny yesterday.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 5:50 a.m., lawmen were on an operation in the area when a dwelling house was searched. The cops say a Walther PPK .380 pistol with a magazine containing one round of ammunition was found under clothes in a closet.

The man and girl were subsequently arrested.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.