Driver killed, students among 18 injured in MoBay crash

Hopeton Bucknor, Gleaner Writer

Twelve students are among 18 people injured in a deadly mid-afternoon crash along the Flanker main road near Montego Bay St James on Monday.

A motorist was killed on impact when he lost control of his Toyota Corolla motorcar which slammed into a minibus carrying the students and several adults.

Eyewitnesses said, about 4 p.m, the Toyota Corolla slammed into the median and then minibus loaded with the students heading home from downtown Montego Bay.

"Mi just hear the sound and turn around and see the car in the air, heading into the bus,” said a vendor, who sells fruits along the Flankers main road.

The vendor said, it appeared that the driver lost control of the car after climbing the median.

The driver of a Nissan AD wagon, which was travelling behind the Corolla also lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the wrecked car.

However, the Nissan driver escaped with minor injuries.

The vendor and other persons rushed to the assistance of the injured students who had received varying injuries.

They were immediately taken to hospital.

Since the start of the year, 27 people have died in 15 traffic accidents in St James.

This is more than 100 per cent above the 13 road fatalities in the parish for the corresponding last year.

