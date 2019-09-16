Governor general awards two more CMU students with scholarships

Two more students of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) have been awarded tuition support of varying amounts after participating in the Governor General’s I Believe Initiative Summer of Service (SOS) programme.

Twenty-three-year-old Kinasha Johnson, who had been out of school for a year, was presented with a scholarship of more than $1 million to complete years two through to four of her Bachelor of Science degree programme in logistics and supply chain management.

“Going to college is usually the milestone and turning point for many poor families, but being able to complete it is always the challenging reality,” said Johnson, who has a seven-year-old son.

She was speaking on Wednesday at an SOS presentation ceremony held at the CMU main campus in Kingston.

She expressed gratitude to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen for providing her with the opportunity to “dream big again” and to Lady Allen for introducing her to the programme.

“Getting this opportunity will also help to equip me to council other youth on the difficulty of being a young mother and having to take care of my child while also having my own career aspirations and not seeing it in sight,” Johnson said.

Another student, Joelle Silvera, received $200,000 in tuition support towards the first year of her bachelor’s degree in marine transportation.

Previously, CMU student Dacia Bennett was presented with a scholarship in the sum of $200,000 in the main SOS scholarship presentation ceremony at King’s House in August.

