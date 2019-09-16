Jamaicans urged to buy water from reputable sources

Minister with responsibility for Water, Housing and Infrastructure Pearnel Charles Jr. is encouraging Jamaicans to ensure that they are accepting water from reputable sources for domestic use, particularly trucked water.

“We are alerting our citizens to ensure that they use treated water which is safe for consumption, because there are reports of persons doing (water) trucking from non-viable water sources,” Charles Jr said.

He was speaking at a recent JIS ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s headquarters in St Andrew.

“We want to ensure that citizens remain healthy. That is why we have regulatory practices and procedures that are put in place, particularly with trucking and sanitisation of the trucks. Citizens need to know who is trucking the water to them. This should be someone they can verify with the National Water Commission (NWC), so they are not taking contaminated water,” the Minister said.

He pointed out that there are water sources which the NWC does not use because although the water may look clean, it has contaminants.

Jamaicans are also encouraged to boil their water or add the appropriate amount of bleach.

