Montague commits to reviewing NCOTA’s vehicle tracker proposal

Minister of Transport Robert Montague has given his commitment to review a proposal by the National Council of Taxi Associations (NCOTA) to delay the implementation date on vehicle trackers for public transport operators.

Montague has directed that all public transport vehicles must be fitted with a tracking device by April 1, 2020.

However, the proposal has received strong push back from operators.

The Ministry says the issue was raised at a consultation with route taxi associations from across Jamaica held in Mandeville, Manchester last week Thursday.

It says at the meeting National Council of Taxi Associations proposed that the policy change be delayed.

It says the issue of vehicle trackers was among key points of discussion at the consultation.

The Ministry has committed to continue to hold consultations with operators.

