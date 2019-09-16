Motorcyclist killed in St Elizabeth crash

Fifty-five-year-old Samuel Thomas otherwise called ‘Sydney’, a welder of Comma Pen district, St Elizabeth died as a result of injuries he sustained in motor vehicle crash on the Comma Pen main road in the parish.

The Junction Police report that about 5:30 p.m. on Friday Thomas was driving his motorcycle along the road in an easterly direction.

It is alleged that Thomas lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.