NEPA urges Jamaicans to help preserve ozone layer

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is encouraging Jamaicans to play their part in preserving the ozone layer as Jamaica marks ­­­­­­­­­World Ozone Day today.

Acting Public Relations Officer at NEPA, Shahri Miller, said there are non-ozone-depleting practices that Jamaicans can adopt as part of their daily lives.

“There are things that we can do on a consistent basis that will be helpful in preserving the layer.

“Things such as using your appliances responsibly and getting them checked for leaks and getting licensed technicians to work on them. Also, disposing of your appliances properly; ensuring that you de-ice your refrigerator; and ensuring that you crack open a couple of windows to let the hot air out before you start the air-conditioning in your car,” she added.

Miller, who was addressing a JIS Think Tank on Wednesday, further encouraged persons to access and read information about the ozone layer and lobby for environmental policy changes.

World Ozone Day 2019 is being observed under the theme ‘32 Years and Healing’.

NEPA will mark the day by visiting the St Francis Primary and Infant and Wolmer’s Preparatory schools in St Andrew to share information with the students about the importance of the ozone layer.

“We believe that if you inform the younger generation, they can be a great influence on their parents, their teachers and to everyone around them. We also have information on our social media pages, and we are trying to work with everyone to ensure that they understand why this day is important to them,” Miller said.

The ozone is a layer of the Earth’s atmosphere that acts as a filter for the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

The hole in the ozone layer increases exposure to the risks of UV radiation such as skin cancer, among other effects.

“An increase in the size of the hole is detrimental to all of us. It is the introduction of even more harmful UV rays that can increase the number of health issues that people have, like heat stroke. You’re looking at damage to properties and buildings and crops due to the increased heat,” Miller explained.

