Petrojam prepared for low-sulphur marine fuel switch

WESTERN BUREAU:

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams says that Petrojam will be ready to supply low-suphur fuels in keeping with new international regulations for marine fuel that will take effect in January.

Under the new global cap instituted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), ships will have to use marine fuels with a sulphur content of no more than 0.5 per cent in an effort to reduce the amount of sulphur oxides in the environment. The current limit is 3.5 per cent.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am pleased to say that come January 1, 2020, when the IMO 0.5 per cent sulphur gas regulations for marine fuels come into effect, Petrojam stands ready to supply 0.5 per cent fuel at the right price and quality to the market,” said Williams, who was addressing delegates during a gala dinner at the International Bunker Industry Association Caribbean Bunker Conference in Montego Bay on Wednesday evening.

“Petrojam is also making all the relevant infrastructure, operational, and procurement preparations to ensure that we are ready for the switchover,” continued Williams. “With the global thrust to find cleaner fuel to reduce marine pollution and to improve the ecological footprint of the shipping industry, liquefied ­natural gas (LNG) is emerging as a strong ­contender in the fuels market.”

The energy minister further said that steps have been taken to position the country as an energy hub for the Caribbean, given the global increase in LNG bunker locations and the ­broadening of LNG fuel ships.

“I am pleased that with the recent completed floating storage ­regasification terminal by New Fortress Energy Jamaica being ­established as a premier hub for energy in the region, this will play a significant role in driving sustainable socio-economic development for our country,” Williams said.