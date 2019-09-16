St Mary Corporation to assess damage to market

The St Mary Municipal Corporation is to carry out an assessment on the damage to the Gayle Market following Tuesday’s fire

The corporation says it wants to restore electrical power to that facility in the shortest possible time.

Mayor of Port Maria Richard Creary told The Gleaner on Friday that the Gayle Market, which was severely damaged during an early-morning fire on September 10, is still without electricity and that all the electrical wires and other components were destroyed.

“The first thing that we will do is to give the superintendent the instructions to at least reconnect the lights for those persons who still have shops in the market,” said Creary.

“As it relates to other persons who have lost items, I have asked that we check thoroughly as to what our responsibilities are in the matter. ’Cause, as far as I am aware, if the structure was put up by us, then we will be responsible for the structure. But we are not responsible for the goods that are held there. I have, however, asked for checks to be made as it relates to our responsibility.”

CAUSE OF FIRE

The mayor said although the fire department has not yet submitted its report on the cause of the fire, it is believed that the fire may have been started by a man of unsound mind.

The massive fire at the historic Gayle Market reportedly started approximately 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday. Two fire units from the Port Maria and Ocho Rios fire stations responded to the blaze.

Creary praised the residents who used unconventional methods to fight the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the market.

The efforts of the residents, Creary said, resulted in a variety of farm produce and other goods, which were stored in the market, being saved. He added that several shop owners, who were either alerted or were on the scene, also managed to save a large portion of their goods.