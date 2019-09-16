Williams to make statement in Parliament on PCJ closure

Energy Minister Fayval Williams is to make a statement in Parliament tomorrow on the government’s move to close the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) and transfer its functions to the ministry.

The ministry says the PCJ remains open for business until the transition is completed.

It says subsequent to the cabinet decision, the Ministry has taken steps to consult with the Public Sector Transformation Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to determine the broad framework for action.

In addition, the ministry says a meeting was convened by Williams and her Permanent Secretary with the staff of the PCJ to apprise them of the changes.

"It was fundamentally important to discuss this with the staff before any public pronouncement from the Ministry", Williams said in a statement today.

Williams told The Gleaner last week that the move was consistent with the ongoing effort of the Government to rationalise public-sector bodies.

The opposition has criticised the decision.

“The decision to close down the PCJ was taken without the benefit of any discussion with the [Energy] Council, the parliamentary Opposition, or consultation with industry stakeholders,” said opposition spokesperson on energy Phillip Paulwell in a statement.

“The decision is curious, ill-advised and will plunge Jamaica’s energy sector into uncertainty,” he added.

