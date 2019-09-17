Counselling for persons affected by deadly St James crash, 19 remain hospitalised

The police’s Community Safety and Security Branch has been deployed to provide counselling to family members of the 22 persons who were impacted as a result of Monday’s crash along the Flankers main road in St James.

The crash claimed the lives of 33-year-old Oniel Henry, a chef of Lilliput and 60-year-old Anthony Forbes of Providence, both in the parish.

The Coral Gardens Police report about 4:00 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Corolla motorcar, which was travelling towards Montego Bay, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and went into the path of a Nissan Caravan motor vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction.

A Nissan AD Wagon motorcar subsequently crashed into the rear section of the Nissan Caravan.

The police were summoned and all three drivers along with the 19 students who were travelling in the Nissan Caravan were transported to hospital.

Henry, the driver of the Toyota Corolla motorcar, and Forbes, who was driving the Nissan Caravan, were pronounced dead.

The police are reporting that of the 19 children involved in the crash, two remain in critical condition.

They say the other children are being treated for non-life threatening conditions.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.