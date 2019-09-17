Immigration Corner | Top 5 secrets to Canadian permanent residence

Dear Ms Powell,

I’ve been reading on the Internet about professionals being able to get to live in Canada, but I’m still confused and don’t know if I qualify. I have approximately US$20,000 saved to make the move. Can you please point me in the right direction on how I can make Canada my new home? I look forward to your answer.

DB

Dear DB,

There are various programmes under which permanent residence in Canada is being offered by the government of Canada. The most popular are via the Federal Skilled Workers Programme (FSWP), Federal Skilled Trades Programme (FSTP), Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Provincial Nominees Programme (PNP) and Family Sponsorship. Individuals who qualify under the economic programmes may apply through the Express Entry System and could be granted permanent residence within six months of applying.

Express entry system

Individuals can create a profile, at no cost, to express an interest in coming to Canada. If you qualify under one of the existing programmes, you will be accepted into the Express Entry pool. The Express Entry system manages applications under FSWP, FSTP, CEC and some PNP.

After an application is submitted, each applicant is given a Comprehensive Ranking Score, which will then determine when or if an applicant is granted an invitation to apply for permanent residence from Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada. The score is based on your age, education, language ability, work experience, skill transferability, as well as other factors, such as a valid job offer, family in Canada and provincial nomination.

Federal Skilled Worker and Trade Programmes

The Federal Skilled Workers Programme is for individuals who have work experience in skilled and professional occupations. To qualify under this programme, you will need to demonstrate that work experience falls under the Canadian National Occupation Codes skill level ‘O’, ‘A’ or ‘B’. That means that an individual must have done at least 1,560 hours of paid work in one of the eligible management, technical or professional occupations within the last 10 years.

FSTP is for people with experience in a skilled trade. To qualify, you must prove a minimum of 3,120 hours of paid work experience in one of the eligible trades within the last 10 years. Work experience must be in at least one of the following trades: industrial, electrical and construction trades, maintenance and equipment operation trades, supervisors and technical jobs in natural resources, agriculture and related production, processing, manufacturing and utilities supervisors and central control operators, chefs, cooks, butchers and bakers.

Under both programmes above, individuals will need to prove their language ability in English and/or French. You will also need to show that you have enough funds to resettle or proof of a valid job offer in Canada. Expect to provide proof of a minimum of approximately CDN$13,000 in disposable funds, depending on the number of persons in your immediate family.

Once an application is submitted, each candidate is assessed and given a score based on their current and past professional work experience, education, language ability, age, adaptability and several other factors. This will determine whether they are selected.

You should note that there are other programmes available for entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals in sports, agriculture and the arts that may apply for permanent residence through specialised programmes.

There may be other options available to you based on your personal information. To find out if you qualify, I would suggest that you consult with an immigration lawyer. You may also find out more by completing the free online assessment at www.deidrepowell.com.

