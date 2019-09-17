JBI clarifies bauxite levy regime for industry players

The Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI) is clarifying claims made by the Opposition Leader, Dr Peter Phillips, about the non-payment of the bauxite levy by companies in the industry.

Acting Managing Director of the Jamaica Bauxite Institute, Dr Hugh Lambert, indicated in a statement this afternoon that only two companies, Alpart and Windalco, are currently on the Bauxite Production Levy Regime.

It was explained that Alpart, whose operation is being suspended, is exempted from the levy for a period ending on December 31, 2021.

The JBI says the levy waiver was given to Alpart to facilitate the restart, modernisation and expansion of the refinery.

It outlines that Windalco, since restarting in 2010, has received varying levels of levy waivers, which culminated in March 2018.

The company, it says, therefore has not enjoyed any waiver of the levy since then.

Further, the state agency adds that Noranda, which has a profit share agreement with the government, has been fulfilling all its fiscal obligations under that agreement, while Jamalco is on an Income Tax Regime.

JBI is asserting that all companies are currently up-to-date with royalty payments.

