JC students affected by lightning improving, still in hospital - ISSA

Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) is reporting that the students who were affected yesterday by lightning during a match of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup at Stadium East in St Andrew are doing much better.

At about 5:20 p.m, lightning struck near the Wolmer's versus Jamaica College match in the 84th minute.

ISSA says several players were affected, adding that one from Wolmer's and another from Jamaica College were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

The association says the Wolmer’s student was treated and released the same day while the Jamaica College student was admitted for treatment and further observation.

Additionally, it says a second student from Jamaica College, who was not initially taken to the hospital, was admitted later that day after complaining about pain.

ISSA says he was subsequently treated.

It says both Jamaica College students have shown significant improvement but remain hospitalised.

ISSA says its team will continue to monitor their condition and are praying for a full recovery.

