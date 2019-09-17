Kingston East Police list four men as wanted

The Kingston East Police have listed four men as wanted for murder.

They are Jahlawni Green of Dunkirk, 23-year-old Sadekie Mendez, otherwise called ‘Preps’ of Graham Street, 51-one-year-old Dean Cooke, otherwise called ‘Boobie’, of McIntyre Villa, and 40-year-old Dwayne Willis, otherwise called ‘Pops’, of McIntyre Villa.

They are being asked to turn themselves in at the Elletson Road Police Station by midday Wednesday, September 18.

Additionally, anyone who may be able to help the police to locate them is being asked to contact the investigators at the Elletson Road Police Station at 876-928-4200, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Residents are being reminded that it is an offence to harbour criminals.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.