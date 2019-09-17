Man convicted for killing postal worker, friend gets life imprisonment

The man who was convicted of the brutal 2012 killing of Barrington Davis, then deputy chief of security at Jamaica Post, and his female friend, Patricia Lumont-Barnswell, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Mervin Cameron was sentenced to life imprisonment and must serve 35 years before being eligible for parole on each of two counts of murder.

Cameron was also sentenced to seven years at hard labour on each of two counts of robbery with aggravation and seven years at hard labour for kidnapping.

The sentences are to run currently, meaning that he will have to serve a minimum of 35 years.

He was found guilty in May in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

Davis and Lumont-Barnswell were kidnapped from his house in St John’s Heights, St Catherine in August 2012.

Their decomposed bodies were found with multiple gunshot wounds in a cane field in Innswood, also in St Catherine.

Months later, in April 2013, Cameron and another man, Christopher Wilson, were arrested and charged.

