MIT joins attorney Sashakay Fairclough's murder investigation

Carl Gilchrist, Gleaner Writer

The Major Investigation Task Force (MIT) has joined detectives from St Ann and the police Area Two to investigate Friday’s murder of attorney-at-law Sashakay Fairclough in Ocho Rios.

At the same time, the St Ann police are appealing to the public for any information that they may have that could assist the probe.

Speaking with The Gleaner on Monday afternoon, commander for the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent Calvin Small, said the investigation continues, adding that no motive has been established for the shooting.

“Up to this morning [Monday] a case review was held with detectives from MIT as well as detectives from St Ann and Area Two headquarters and so the investigation is continuing,” Small said.

“They’re presently going over what they have and doing some further leg work because of the nature of the incident itself and the fact that we have not yet established a motive,” he added.

Fairclough and her mother were shot as gunmen peppered her motor vehicle as they drove home to Brook Green in Ocho Rios on Friday afternoon, sending shock waves throughout the legal fraternity in the resort town.

She died while undergoing treatment at hospital.

Her mother remains in hospital in serious condition.

“We want to appeal to the public if they see anything they can come forward and let us know, even the slightest information, whether somebody might think it’s not important, still tell it to us because our duty is to investigate,” Small said.

Small said any information supplied will be treated confidentially.

