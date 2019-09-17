News Briefs

Ann-Marie Vaz mourns grandma’s passing

East Portland Member of Parliament Ann-Marie Vaz’s grandmother, Eva May Wright, has died.

Wright, who celebrated her 99th birthday last month, passed away on Sunday.

“I am enjoying a good life, and I say to people, do all the good you can to all the people, and God will help you,” Wright told The Gleaner at her party last month.

Vaz told The Gleaner then that she was giving thanks that her role model was still alive, having recently survived a massive heart attack and a bout of pneumonia.

“All that I am, I owe to Grandma. She is my rock. She made me believe that anything I set my mind to and worked hard for, I could achieve. She made me dream big. She has given me an unshakeable sense of self, which has carried me through the trials and tribulations in my life,” Vaz said.

Jamaicans urged to buy water from reputable sources

As sections of the island continue to experience drought conditions, Pearnel Charles Jr, the minister with responsibility for water, is encouraging Jamaicans to ensure that they get the commodity from reputable sources for domestic use, particularly trucked water.

“We are alerting our citizens to ensure that they use treated water which is safe for consumption, because there are reports of persons doing [water] trucking from non-viable water sources,” Charles Jr said.

“We want to ensure that citizens remain healthy. That is why we have regulatory practices and procedures that are put in place, particularly with trucking and sanitisation of the trucks. Citizens need to know who is trucking the water to them. This should be someone they can verify with the National Water Commission, so they are not taking contaminated water,” the minister said.

Jamaicans are also encouraged to boil their water or add the appropriate amount of bleach.

UN Sec Gen: Hurricane Dorian was Category Hell

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC):

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, who on the weekend toured the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, described the power of Hurricane Dorian as ‘Category Hell’ and not the Category 5 designation used by meteorologists.

“Dorian was Category Hell ... . We have always had many hurricanes, but now they are more intense, and more frequent, and they are powered by climate change,” Guterres said.

The UN secretary general said it was key for the international community to learn two things from the monster storm which struck on September 1, killing at least 52 people, while around 1,300 are still reported missing.

Taking to Twitter, he said he was “horrified” by the level of devastation.

“I’ve never seen anything like this” he noted, despite spending 10 years in some of the most crises-ridden parts of the world as head of UN refugee agency (UNHCR).