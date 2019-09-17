Opposition rejects request for three-month SOE extension, proposes 21 days

The parliamentary opposition has signalled that it is not prepared to support a three-month extension of the state of emergency (SOE) in St Catherine and Clarendon.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday afternoon moved a motion in Parliament for a three-month extension of the measure, which was declared on September 5.

But Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips said, in the absence of critical information from the Government about the conduct of the SOEs, he is only prepared to extend the latest security measure by three weeks.

“We on this side will move an amendment to extend this by 21 days during which we are expecting the regulations to be changed. We are expecting, also, that the relevant data be brought to the parliament as a basis for us to consider further extension,” Phillips said.

He said the parliamentary opposition is also insisting that the opening and closing hours of businesses must be changed.

“We think that in the way that we are proceeding we are making people who want to be safer, who are prepared to support measures, feel that these measures can only be done if they sacrifice themselves,” he said.

“We are prepared to go forward, but not under any terms,” Phillips declared.

