Police ballistic vest, guns and ammunition seized in Spanish Town

Detectives attached to the Spanish Town Police arrested and charged three persons for breaches of the Firearms Act following the seizure of two pistols and over 100 assorted rounds of ammunition on St Johns Road in St Catherine on Monday.

The police report that about 5:10 a.m. an intelligence-led police-military operation was conducted in the area and one Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol, a homemade firearm along with ninety-two 7.62 millimetre rounds of ammunition, fifteen nine millimetre rounds of ammunition and one 5.56 millimetre round of ammunition.

The police say they also recovered a police ballistic vest.

This lead to 34-year-old Cliff Bonsearthe, otherwise called ‘Shortpeace’, 39-year-old Fitzroy Kelly, otherwise called ‘Zidane’, and 27-year-old Jehnelle Dacosta, all of St Johns Road addresses in the parish, being charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and unlawful possession of a police ballistic vest.

A court date is to be set.

