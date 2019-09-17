Summer interns make an impact at IGT Jamaica office

Two students from SOS Children’s Village in Stony Hill and Mustard Seed recently completed seven-week paid internships at IGT.

The two young men are beneficiaries of IGT’s After School Advantage (ASA) Programme, which provides digital learning opportunities for underserved young people at non-profit organisations and public institutions.

The two young men were among 17 interns recruited for the summer by the technology giant. One of the young men was tasked with record keeping and data input in the company’s Finance and Accounting Department, while the other worked with the warehouse and logistics manager.

Global People Services coordinator at IGT Jamaica, Kellye Barwise, expressed her appreciation for the interns. “We were happy to welcome these two young men. They were extremely helpful and made a great contribution, while gaining valuable work experience.” She noted that the interns submitted cover letters and résumés for review and were shortlisted as candidates.

VALUABLE EXPERIENCE

The interns said they had obtained some in-depth experience and insights into the world of work during their employment. The intern from the Mustard Seed Communities said he has been enjoying his work in the warehouse; checking documentation for goods going in and out and maintaining computers, printers and other machines. “I feel good about it,” he said. “It has been a very useful experience.” He is practical, creative and a budding inventor, who enjoys putting together small machines and gadgets.

The SOS Children’s Village intern said the work has provided him with a much better understanding of his career goals. He would definitely recommend IGT as an excellent employer, he noted. He has a particular love for information technology, which he is currently studying. “The experience has been very helpful,” he added. “I have learned what is expected of me in the workplace.” While he does not yet have a clear plan mapped out for his future, he declared, “I aspire to be somebody great!”

General manager of IGT Jamaica, Debbie Green, said: “This was a great introduction for these ambitious young people to work in a corporate setting. As team members, they also interacted well with their colleagues within our company structure. Positive social interaction, discipline and good work habits are all critical aspects of the experience, along with the pursuit of their particular interests in the workspace. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”