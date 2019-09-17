Trelawny Municipal Corporation to get $25 million for road rehabilitation

The government is to allocate $25 million to the Trelawny Municipal Corporation for road rehabilitation throughout the parish.

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie made the announcement at the Corporation’s monthly meeting on September 12.

McKenzie emphasised that the funds should not be “splintered” but be spent in ways that reflect “real value”.

“So, you can’t give one man $3 million, one man $4 million and one man $5 million. This $25 million is to be used in a way that when you go to where the work was undertaken, you see some sidewalks, drains and a proper road,” McKenzie said.

He indicated that some municipalities, which have already received their allocations, have used the funds in some meaningful way.

He said he is confident that at the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, “similar attention will be given to this allocation”.

In the meantime, McKenzie outlined that his Ministry will make an allocation of $1.2 million to the Trelawny Poor Relief Department to undertake housing repairs under the Indigent Housing Programme.

“I understand that the indigent houses that are being built in Stettin and Marta Brae will be completed shortly, and the next time I come back is to officially hand over those two indigent houses to the recipients,” he said.

