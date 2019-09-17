Two men charged with murder, illegal gun and ammunition possession

Two men were charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the fatal shooting of two men in separate incidents in Westmoreland and Kingston.

In the first incident, detectives assigned to the Westmoreland Police charged 24-year-old Rushane Bryan, otherwise called ‘Refuge’, of Hartford district in the parish for the Sunday,August 25, murder of Calvin Forrest of Petersfield, also in the parish.

The police report that about 8:15 p.m., men attempted to rob Forrest in his backyard and when he resisted and was shot several times.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Forrest was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bryan was subsequently charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Over in Kingston, investigators assigned to the Elletson Road Police Station charged 42-year-old Nicholas Meikle, otherwise called ‘Dickie’, of Franklyn Town for the murder of 18-year-old Tyreek Sawyers of Southern Cross Drive in Kingston 17 on Sunday, September 8.

The police report that about 2:15 p.m., gunmen pounced upon Sawyers at his gate and opened gunfire hitting him several times.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meikle was subsequently questioned in the presence of his attorney and later charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police say arrangements are being for both men to appear in court.

