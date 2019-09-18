Bus driver with over 1,000 unpaid traffic tickets fined $405,000

The bus operator who was arrested last Friday members of the traffic police for having more than 1000 unpaid traffic tickets was fined following his appearances in the Kingston and St. Andrew Traffic Court on Monday.

Fifty-three-year-old Rohan Williams, of Crescent Road, Kingston 10, was convicted and fined $405,000 or 30 days and his driver’s license was also suspended for three years.

Williams was remanded in custody where he will be tried for cases dated back in 2015 -2017.

Meanwhile, taxi operator 26-year-old Cleveland Dockery, of an Arnett Gardens address, who was also arrested by the traffic police, was charged for over 100 traffic tickets, no motor vehicle insurance, forgery, uttering forged documents and conspiracy to deceive.

Dockery was convicted and fined $49,000 or 7 days and his driver’s license suspended for three years for the traffic offences.

He is to return to court on Thursday, September 26 to answer to forgery charges.

