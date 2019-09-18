Business hours extended to 11 p.m. under Clarendon, St Catherine SOE

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang has announced that the opening hours for businesses under the State of Public Emergency in Clarendon and St Catherine will be extended to 11 p.m.

At present, some businesses are forced to close at 7 p.m and others at 9 p.m.

Operators have been complaining that their earnings have been badly affected by the restrictions.

Speaking on RJR’s Beyond the Headlines Wednesday afternoon, Chang said the closing hours would be extended.

In Parliament Tuesday, the Opposition raised the issue and the Prime Minister committed to engaging with the security forces to determine whether their resources could accommodate extending the closing hours.



"As Prime Minister, I am not aloof or separate or way above what is happening,” he said, adding that he had received numerous messages about what was happening under the State of Emergency.

The Government wanted to extend the State of Emergency by 90 days in the two parishes.

However, the Opposition would not support motion.

Both Government and Opposition eventually agreed to a 30-day extension.

