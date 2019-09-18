JN rallies Jamaicans locally and in diaspora to help The Bahamas

The Jamaica National Group is galvanising support, locally and overseas, to assist with recovery efforts in The Bahamas.

More than 50 people have been confirmed dead and some 1,300 remain missing after the category 5 Hurricane Dorian made landfall in The Bahamas on September 1.

The hurricane, which remained over the islands for nearly 48 hours, ravaged the Abaco islands and Grand Bahama in the archipelago.

MATCH DONATIONS

JN Group has announced that it will be making a matching donation of up to $6 million towards funds raised through its initiative, in addition to waiving fees on several services its companies provide.

All donations will be channelled through the Government of Jamaica and the Jamaica Red Cross.

“JN Bank will be matching 50 per cent of funds raised through the initiative, or up to $5 million, and our technology company, MC Systems, will also match donations of up to $1 million towards the cause,” Claudine Allen, JN Group Member Ombudsman and executive with responsibility for member relations, explained the sum total of the $6 million donation.

To donate, persons can make deposits to account number 2094468275 at any JN Bank branch in Jamaica, or transfer funds to the account using JN Bank’s online banking platform, JN LIVE. Persons overseas may, in addition to using JN LIVE, also donate by visiting a JN Money location and pay funds directly to the JN Bank account. JN Money has waived fees for these donations.

To donate supplies, persons may visit www.smile.amazon.com/hz/charitylist to view and choose what items they wish to donate through Amazon.