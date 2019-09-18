JUTC pulls leaking bus seen in viral video

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has pulled from its fleet a leaking bus captured in a viral video during a heavy downpour this week.

Passengers were seen taking shelter, some under umbrellas, inside the bus as rainwater poured in.

Addressing the matter in posts on its Twitter account this afternoon, the state-own bus company explained that the unit’s vestibule is damaged and that this caused water to get inside it.

The JUTC further explained that during afternoon peak traffic earlier this week, the bus, which it says is an older unit, was deployed.

This is most regrettable and should not have happened, the JUTC said.

It says the bus has since been pulled from active duty while the company seeks to source a vestibule to correct the problem.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.