JWN scholarship awardees encouraged to be agents of change

The JWN Foundation awarded 128 scholarships to tertiary and secondary school students last week and charged them to be agents of change, transforming lives and communities.

During the award ceremony held inside the Courtleigh Auditorium, scholars, parents and educators were told how the scholarship has evolved and its significance in shaping Jamaica’s future.

At present, the parishes of Kingston, Clarendon and St Elizabeth are the focus of the JWN Foundation Scholarship Award Programme.

FUTURE GROWTH

Chairman of the JWN Foundation, Clement ‘Jimmy’ Lawrence, said that a commitment was made in 2016 to grow scholarships to 200 bursaries for communities by 2021.

At that time, The Gleaner understands, JWN offered only 25 scholarships.

Lawrence said, “We hold firm in our belief that our investment will ultimately serve to mould and empower Jamaicans to become future leaders, and in so doing contribute to national development. It is this belief that drives our continued investment in educating our young Jamaicans.”

Milbert Miller, principal of Sydney Pagon STEM Academy, in his address to the scholars, recounted his transformation in education and how he was able to assist in improving the lives of others.

He encouraged the scholars to think of themselves as the next agents of change.

“Today I say to you, go and transform lives, use this opportunity to help somebody. Before you can become a transformer, you must first be transformed. Before you can become an agent of change, you must believe in that change. You must be an example of that change, you must embody that change. Then go and find others to help them to be agents of change,” Miller said.

The JWN Foundation said that the application for the scholarships opened on June 10 through to June 28.

They received 177 applications of which 129 were given scholarships.