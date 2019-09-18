Lloyd B Smith held up at knife-point in Half-Way Tree

Former deputy speaker of the House Lloyd B Smith escaped injury on Wednesday afternoon after being held up at knife point by two men during an attempted robbery in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew.

Smith said, about 3:30 p.m, he was heading to a mobile phone outlet in Tropical Plaza when he was attacked by the knifemen, one of whom ripped his pendant from a chain around his neck.

The former Montego Bay mayor said he fought the men until his pants fell off.

“I was shouting and screaming, fighting off these guys until my pants fell to my ankles,” he said.

Smith also said although he was shouting for help, none of the passers by in the usually busy shopping plaza came to his assistance.

He said, eventually, a security guard for the phone outlet intervened and attempted to pull a firearm when the men ran off.

“Thank God. I am shaken up but alive,” Smith posted on Facebook.

He said after the incident, he found the chain from which the pendant was ripped.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.