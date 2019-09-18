Traffic cops on corruption charges granted bail

Three cops attached to the police traffic department who alleged solicited $6000 from a motorist who committed a road traffic violation have each been offered $200,000 bail with one or two sureties.

Constable Kevon Fairclough was charged with corruptly soliciting and accepting money to do an act in the performance of his duty while Constable Junior Reid and Constable Sadiki Williamson were charged for accepting money to do an act in the performance of their duty.

They were ordered by the court to surrender their travel documents and will also report on condition of bail at their respective divisions on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The three were arrested on Sunday, September 08 following allegations that they solicited money from the motorist.

The money was paid over and alleged shared between the constables.

A complaint was subsequently made to police’s Professional Standards Oversight Bureau and the file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for ruling.

The office subsequently ruled that they be charged.

All three have been placed on suspension.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.