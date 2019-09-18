Trelawny escapee back in custody

Romario Green otherwise called ‘Boo’, of Tharp Street in Falmouth, Trelawny, who escaped from the Falmouth Parish Court on Monday, is now back in custody.

Green, who is charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and wounding with intent, escaped while at the courthouse.

The police say he was handed over to the Falmouth Police today by members of his family.

